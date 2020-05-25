Harold E. Watson
Harold E. Watson, 95, of Greensburg, went home to be with the Lord in heaven Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mountain View Senior Living Residence. He was born Nov. 26, 1924, in Fairmont, W.Va., and was a son of the late James A. and Mildred M. Long Watson. He was a member of Jeannette Assembly of God. Harold was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Navy on a PT boat in the Pacific Islands. He had a lifelong career as an electrical engineer, retiring after 38 years from Allegheny Power Co. in 1986. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Marvin Watson. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Lee Watson, with whom he celebrated 72 years of marriage; two sons, Gregory A. Watson, of Hodgenville, Ky., and Stephen G. Watson, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, James "Matt" Watson, of West Virginia, and Jonathan C. Watson, of Kentucky; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Jean (Dr. Robert) Hinkle, of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 25, 2020.
