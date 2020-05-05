Harold K. Walter
1924 - 2020
Howard K. Walter, 96, of Manor, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born April 21, 1924, in Manor and was a son of the late Charles B. and Hazel (Kifer) Walter. Howard dedicated his life to his family, the church and community. He attended Manor School, leaving before graduation to go to work and help his mother support the family. He helped his brother Clement "Buster" at the Manor Newsstand and Variety Store and enjoyed seeing big smiles on children's faces as he bagged their selections of penny candy. He ran errands for Buster and delivered 750 Sunday newspapers throughout the Manor area with help from a nephew or niece. Howard helped his sister Ruth "Enid" with the arrangements for the annual Manor community picnic held at Idlewild Park for more than 30 years. Howard was a lifelong member of First United Church of Christ, Manor, where he enjoyed helping with the church's famous annual Christmas Bazaar, ham loaf dinner and other various projects and events. He was a retired machinist for Pennsylvania Rubber Co., Jeannette, and Pittsburgh Reflector, Irwin, and an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed roller skating, playing cards, canning and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Clive (Bonny) Walter, Clement Walter, infant sister Irene Walter, Edith "Marie" Walter and Ruth "Enid" Walter. He is survived by his brother Harry (MaryAnn) Walter, of Manor; and nieces and nephews Carol, Linda, Sandra, Terry and Randy. Due to the pandemic, services and interment are private. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.
