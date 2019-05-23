Harold Raithel Axel Jr., 70, of Smithton, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at home. He was born April 16, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Harold and Dorothy Maxwell Axel. He was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School and California University of Pennsylvania. Prior to retirement, he taught for 36 years at Yough School District, where he also coached football, baseball and kept score for the girls basketball team. He was also a member of the Hope Memorial Lutheran Church, in Smithton. He enjoyed working for the Perryopolis Auto Auction. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Nancy Hough Axel, and his children, daughter, Marisa Roth, and son, Mark Axel; and his granddaughter, the love of his life, McKenna Axel, and his fur-grandson Gunther, who was his best friend. In addition, he is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Francis Jennewine; his niece, Lorie (Mike) Ucman; nephew, Matthew (Wendy) Jennewine; great-nieces, Haley (Billy) Boot, Hannah Ucman and Kendall and Kelsie Jennewine; and a great-great-nephew, Brantley Boot. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy Axel, and his in-laws, Glenn and Erma Hough.

As per Harold's wishes, there will be no public visitation. L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Smithton, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 23, 2019