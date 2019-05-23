Home

POWERED BY

Services
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Axel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold R. Axel Jr.


1949 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold R. Axel Jr. Obituary
Harold Raithel Axel Jr., 70, of Smithton, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at home. He was born April 16, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Harold and Dorothy Maxwell Axel. He was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School and California University of Pennsylvania. Prior to retirement, he taught for 36 years at Yough School District, where he also coached football, baseball and kept score for the girls basketball team. He was also a member of the Hope Memorial Lutheran Church, in Smithton. He enjoyed working for the Perryopolis Auto Auction. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Nancy Hough Axel, and his children, daughter, Marisa Roth, and son, Mark Axel; and his granddaughter, the love of his life, McKenna Axel, and his fur-grandson Gunther, who was his best friend. In addition, he is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Francis Jennewine; his niece, Lorie (Mike) Ucman; nephew, Matthew (Wendy) Jennewine; great-nieces, Haley (Billy) Boot, Hannah Ucman and Kendall and Kelsie Jennewine; and a great-great-nephew, Brantley Boot. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy Axel, and his in-laws, Glenn and Erma Hough.
As per Harold's wishes, there will be no public visitation. L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Smithton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now