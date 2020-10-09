Harold "Joe" Riley, 79, of Monroeville, formerly of Scottdale, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Arden Court Memory Care Center, Monroeville. Joe was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Ola, Ark., a son from the late Jefferson Columbus and Amy (Elmore) Riley. He was married to Donna Elizabeth (Stoner) Riley, who passed away Dec. 31, 1986. Joe was a devoted father, grandfather and brother. He was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church, in Scottdale, graduated from Plainview, Ark., High School, was a veteran with the Air Force and worked as the manager of Rite Aid in Scottdale for many years. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family; his two children, Doug Riley and wife, Grace, of Scottdale, and Heather Riley, of Plum; his two grandchildren, Henry Jo and Connor Lee Riley; his brother, Carlton Riley, of Danville, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Arthur and Ricky Riley; and his sister, Shirley Melton. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com
. At the request of the family, there will be no viewing or visitation. A private graveside committal service will be held in Green Ridge Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Dementia Association at www.dementiasociety.org
. Love Lasts Forever!