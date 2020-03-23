|
Harriet Elizabeth (Wolber) Vecchio, 66,of Brookville, Ind., died unexpectedly Friday, March 20, 2020, at the home of family members in Rochester, Pa. Born July 29,1953, in Batesville, Ind., she was one of five children born to the late Harry J. and Elizabeth (Betty) S. (Hoffman) Wolber. She was a graduate of the former Brookville High School and the Jewish Hospital School of Radiology. In 1989, she married Peter Vecchio I, of Cincinnati, Ohio, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Klemmes Corner, Ind. Pete passed away in 1990. Harriet was retired from Dearborn County Hospital and the office of Dr. Jim Swanson, Orthopaedic Surgeon. Previously, she was employed at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. During her career, she had worked as an X-ray tech, lead tech on the Mobile CT Unit, and MRI tech. In her spare time, Harriet had traveled extensively over the years. She was well known by family and friends to be a person who would lend a helping hand or just take charge whenever she saw an opportunity to help. She had helped with coordination of several lovely weddings for friends and family members. Harriet is survived by a sister, Janet (Gary) Seals; and a brother, Fred (Alison) Wolber, of Brookville, Ind.; a stepson, Peter (Sherri) Vecchio II, of Mason, Ohio; two stepgrandchildren, Peter III (P.J.) and Anna; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Kathy Vecchio, of Rochester, Pa.; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Harriet was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Wolber and William Wolber; sister-in-law, Kathryn Wolber; father-in-law, Pete Vecchio; mother-in-law, Mary Margaret (Peg) Vecchio; and sister-in-law, Leslie Biller. Private services will be held Tuesday, March 24, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL HOME, Mt. Pleasant. Burial will follow at St. Pius Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date in Brookville, Ind. Memorial contributions may be directed to Donald H. Wolber Scholarship Fund c/o The Brookville Foundation, 919 Main St., Brookville, IN 47012.