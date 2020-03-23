Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Vecchio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet E. Vecchio


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet E. Vecchio Obituary
Harriet Elizabeth (Wolber) Vecchio, 66,of Brookville, Ind., died unexpectedly Friday, March 20, 2020, at the home of family members in Rochester, Pa. Born July 29,1953, in Batesville, Ind., she was one of five children born to the late Harry J. and Elizabeth (Betty) S. (Hoffman) Wolber. She was a graduate of the former Brookville High School and the Jewish Hospital School of Radiology. In 1989, she married Peter Vecchio I, of Cincinnati, Ohio, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Klemmes Corner, Ind. Pete passed away in 1990. Harriet was retired from Dearborn County Hospital and the office of Dr. Jim Swanson, Orthopaedic Surgeon. Previously, she was employed at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. During her career, she had worked as an X-ray tech, lead tech on the Mobile CT Unit, and MRI tech. In her spare time, Harriet had traveled extensively over the years. She was well known by family and friends to be a person who would lend a helping hand or just take charge whenever she saw an opportunity to help. She had helped with coordination of several lovely weddings for friends and family members. Harriet is survived by a sister, Janet (Gary) Seals; and a brother, Fred (Alison) Wolber, of Brookville, Ind.; a stepson, Peter (Sherri) Vecchio II, of Mason, Ohio; two stepgrandchildren, Peter III (P.J.) and Anna; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Kathy Vecchio, of Rochester, Pa.; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Harriet was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Wolber and William Wolber; sister-in-law, Kathryn Wolber; father-in-law, Pete Vecchio; mother-in-law, Mary Margaret (Peg) Vecchio; and sister-in-law, Leslie Biller. Private services will be held Tuesday, March 24, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL HOME, Mt. Pleasant. Burial will follow at St. Pius Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date in Brookville, Ind. Memorial contributions may be directed to Donald H. Wolber Scholarship Fund c/o The Brookville Foundation, 919 Main St., Brookville, IN 47012.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -