Harriet L. "Hattie" (Nolker) Mittica, 90, of Cherry Valley, Clinton Township, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. Hattie had lived in Cherry Valley for the past 50 years. She was born Nov. 8, 1929, in Curtisville and was a daughter of the late Charles F. and Catherine M. (Wischerman) Nolker. Hattie worked for Glenshaw Glass Co. for more than 40 years as a box maker. She enjoyed playing bingo, computer games and playing cards. Survivors include her son, Dennis J. (Judy) Mittica, of Cherry Valley; grandchildren, Richard A. (Elise) Mittica, of Sigel, Heather M. (John) Macgregor, of Butler, and Amber M. Hilles, of Sarver; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Christine "Chris" (Norm) Schreckengost, of Sigel. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Mittica; her son, Richard A. Mittica; and her companion of 18 years, Stanley Czzowitz. At the family's request, a private viewing, service and burial were held. Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 16, 2020.