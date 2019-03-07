|
Harriet M. George, of Bedford, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Bernard George; children, Dale (Beth) Carnahan, of North Huntingdon, Toni Shipers, of Sutersville, and Chris Carnahan, of Port Jefferson, N.Y.; stepchildren, Bernie (Julie) George Jr. and Lori (Erik Pettersen) Smith; grandchildren, Ashley (Jeff) Downey, Brianna Carnahan, Haley Carnahan, Corey Carnahan, Dylan Carnahan, Michael George, Michelle (Ryan) Delgizzi and Michael George; great-grandchildren, Emma and Grace Downey and Finn and Kai Delgizzi; brothers, Harry Worrall and Harold (Alexis) Worrall; sister, Bertha Lithgow; and nephew, Jeff (Tawsha) Worrall. Harriet loved to golf with her best friend, Faye Stake.
There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements are by TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019