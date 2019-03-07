Home

Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
412-466-0500
Harriet M. George

Harriet M. George Obituary
Harriet M. George, of Bedford, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Bernard George; children, Dale (Beth) Carnahan, of North Huntingdon, Toni Shipers, of Sutersville, and Chris Carnahan, of Port Jefferson, N.Y.; stepchildren, Bernie (Julie) George Jr. and Lori (Erik Pettersen) Smith; grandchildren, Ashley (Jeff) Downey, Brianna Carnahan, Haley Carnahan, Corey Carnahan, Dylan Carnahan, Michael George, Michelle (Ryan) Delgizzi and Michael George; great-grandchildren, Emma and Grace Downey and Finn and Kai Delgizzi; brothers, Harry Worrall and Harold (Alexis) Worrall; sister, Bertha Lithgow; and nephew, Jeff (Tawsha) Worrall. Harriet loved to golf with her best friend, Faye Stake.
There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements are by TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
