Harriet M. "Cookie" (Cook) Higgins, 83, of Delmont, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Harold and Cecilia (Zodel) Cook. Harriet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was Catholic by faith. Harriet was an avid reader and she enjoyed golfing. She was very proud that she once got a hole-in-one. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. "Red" Higgins Jr.; sisters, Gladys and Sissy; and brother, Sonny. Harriet will be sadly missed by her children, Nancy Wallace and her husband, Jim, of Delmont, Tommy Higgins III and his wife, Leslie, of Murrysville, and Patty McCready and her husband, Ralph, of Murrysville; brother, Harry Cook; sisters, Babe Eck (John) and Dorothy Gillman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the very proud grandmother of Michael (Kim) Higgins, Jake Higgins and Josh Repasi, all of whom will especially miss her.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Blessing and committal services for Harriet will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

The Higgins family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and caregivers of Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice for the excellent and loving care Harriet received from them and the compassion shown to her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harriet's memory may be made to Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice, 3520 PA-130, Building 3, Irwin, PA 15642. Please write "Harriet Higgins" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.