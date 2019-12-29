|
|
Harry A. Hastings, 84, of Apollo, formerly of Plum Borough, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, while visiting his family in Arkansas. He was born Aug. 19, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Joseph A. and Florence (Barthurst) Hastings. Prior to retiring, Harry was employed for 38 years in the shipping department of Hostess Bakery. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He was the ultimate "family man." Family, and the time he spent with them, was of the utmost importance to him. Harry will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 62 years, Janice (Kimberlin) Hastings; children, Maureen Churchfield (Terry), of Plum, Rick Hastings, of Delmont, Ronald Hastings (Rebecca), also of Delmont, Michael Hastings (Desiree), of Alaska, and James Hastings (Anong), of Arkansas; and a number of nieces and nephews. Harry will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Gary Churchfield (Amanda), Timmy Hastings (Kayla), Sarah Hastings (Bryce), Ronald Hastings Jr. (Brianne), Leigh Hastings (Scott) and Mitchell Hastings; and great-grandchildren, Haley and Allison Churchfield, all of whom he was very proud.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Harry will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont will be private.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 29, 2019