Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Harry A. Thoburn


Harry A. Thoburn


1931 - 12
Harry A. Thoburn Obituary
Harry A. Thoburn, 87, of Champion, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 30, 1931, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, the son of the late Harry A. Thoburn Sr. and Mary (Pickens) Thoburn. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elsa Mullen. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Catherine Horner Thoburn, and two daughters, Cathy Thoburn, of Steubenville, Ohio, and Carol Melet, of Nashville, Tenn., and one granddaughter, Kristin Anderson. Harry was a graduate of Linsly Military Institute and General Motors Institute. He was a veteran of the Army. Prior to retirement in 1981, he owned and operated Harry Thoburn Oldsmobile in Steubenville, Ohio. He was a member of Indian Head Church of God.
A private service will be held. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Excela Hospice, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 3, 2019
