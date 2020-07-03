Harry C. Brinker Sr., 65, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home. He was born March 28, 1955, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Lawrence W. and Margaret M. (Hauser) Brinker. He operated Brinker Farms near Weltytown and was a member of Living Hope Church, Whitney. He is survived by his wife, Cindy L. (Schissler) Brinker; three sons, Harry C. Jr. and fiancee Angelica, of Mt. Pleasant Township, Travis L. and wife Nicole, of Stahlstown, and Cody A. Brinker and wife Jenna, of Mt. Pleasant Township; two grandsons, Eli W. and Levi M. Brinker; his brother, Larry W. Brinker, of Mt. Pleasant Township; and several cousins, including Duane Hutter and wife Maureen. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Living Hope Church, 352 Charles Houck Road, Whitney, with Pastor Doug Allen officiating. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements. www.bachafh.com
