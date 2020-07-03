1/1
Harry C. Brinker Sr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry C. Brinker Sr., 65, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home. He was born March 28, 1955, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Lawrence W. and Margaret M. (Hauser) Brinker. He operated Brinker Farms near Weltytown and was a member of Living Hope Church, Whitney. He is survived by his wife, Cindy L. (Schissler) Brinker; three sons, Harry C. Jr. and fiancee Angelica, of Mt. Pleasant Township, Travis L. and wife Nicole, of Stahlstown, and Cody A. Brinker and wife Jenna, of Mt. Pleasant Township; two grandsons, Eli W. and Levi M. Brinker; his brother, Larry W. Brinker, of Mt. Pleasant Township; and several cousins, including Duane Hutter and wife Maureen. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Living Hope Church, 352 Charles Houck Road, Whitney, with Pastor Doug Allen officiating. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Living Hope Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved