Harry C. Stadler Jr., 77, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center. Born May 12, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Harry C. Stadler Sr. and Kathryn (Frye) Stadler. Harry was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Hydro Carbide. A veteran of the Army, he was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. Harry was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing, as well as vegetable and flower gardening at home. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and also loved his cat, "Big Kitty." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Jean Stadler. Harry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda L. (Svetkovich) Stadler, of Latrobe; one daughter, Deanna M. Leone, of Latrobe; one son, Daniel J. Stadler, of Walden, N.Y.; four grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Stadler and his wife, Mindy, of Latrobe, and Jeffrey Stadler and his wife, Stacey, of Derry; three sisters, Sandra Coder, of Latrobe, Marlene Lloyd and her husband, Gary, of Greensburg, and Kathy Dalton and her husband, Todd, of Latrobe; his stepmother, Emma Stadler, of Latrobe; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard, and a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Interment will be private. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
