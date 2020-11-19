1/
Harry D. Lape
1930 - 2020
Harry D. Lape, 90, of Export, died suddenly Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 10, 1930, in Export, a son of the late David and Edna (Harris) Lape. Surviving is his beloved wife, Dorothy Jane (Hill) Lape; loving children, Zane (Carole) Lape, Tawni (James) Wallace and Tracy (Linda) Lape; cherished grandchildren, Holly Lape, Allen (Allison) Lape, Brittany (Daniel) Haswell, Joseph Puzder, Shawn (Kimberly) Wallace, Alicia (Ross) Brown, David (Girlfriend Erica) Lape, Laura (Patrick) Hizer, Richard Cook and Nicholas Cook; and he is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 724-327-1400, 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. CDC requirements must be adhered to. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send flowers, for directions or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
