Harry Durick, 87, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at home, with his family by his side. He was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Alan and Nancy (Sullivan) Durick. Prior to his retirement, Harry was a diesel mechanic for Penske Truck Leasing. He enjoyed listening and dancing to Polka music, roller skating, fixing cars and deeply loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Helen Lesko Durick; son, Richard Durick and his wife, Karen; five daughters, Susan Samery and her husband, Patrick, Linda Jeffery and her husband, Jack, Judy Waibel and her partner, Jim, Diane Pecora and Joe, and Patricia Petrosko and her husband, Rob; seven grandchildren, Abby, Hannah, Rachel, Jake, Jeff (Gloria), Jessie (Victor) and Justin (Joy); and five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Owen, Lillie, Maddie and Caleb.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jim Forbes for his care and compassion.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Humane Society. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
