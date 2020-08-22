Harry Elliott Weitzel, 84, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at home. He was born April 11, 1936, in Charleroi, the son of the late Harry Sherman and Catherine (Rhodes) Weitzel, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Weitzel Stiltenpole. Harry was raised by his aunt and uncle, John Nevin and Maud Weitzel, after he was orphaned at age 12. He grew up in Ruffsdale, graduated from East Huntingdon High School in 1954, obtained a bachelor's degree from Carnegie Mellon University, and a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the Army and worked as an electrical engineer for IBM, Westinghouse Electric Corp., East Pittsburgh, and L&S Machines. In recent years, Harry had become particularly close to his high school classmates and it was important to him. He is survived by his wife, Susan M. Weitzel; his son, Edward Weitzel, of Texas; his daughter, Jenifer (Robert) Gordon, of Harrisburg; and his grandchildren, Dylan Weitzel and Alec Richards. Arrangements were private, and interment was in Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, was in charge of arrangements. Special thanks to Dr. Sanders, Dr. Kim, and Dr. Ward, and Excela Hospice, (Chrissy's group), for the kind and compassionate care. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
