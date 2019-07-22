Harry G. Hedberg, 97, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born Oct. 14, 1921, in Greensburg, the son of the late Aaron and Elise (Martensen) Hedberg. Harry was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Air Corps. Prior to his retirement, he was a patternmaker for General Motors of Pittsburgh. Since his retiring, he focused on intricate woodworking, which he shared with many. Harry was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Youngwood, and its Breakfast Bunch. He was also a member of the General Motors Old Timers Group. He is survived by his daughters, Lois Richards (Larry) and Jean Ray (Richard); his grandchildren, Eric Watters, Kimberly Farnsworth (Michael), Beverly Weatherly (Matthew), Douglas Ray (Kelly) and Daniel Ray (Janet); his great-grandchildren, Megan, Douglas, Drew, Allison, Daniel and Dylan Ray, Zachary, Rachel, Madeline and Abigail Farnsworth and Andrew, Nathan and Lucas Weatherly. He is also survived by his special niece, Audrey Otera. Harry was predeceased by his loving wife, Mildred (Williams); his daughter, Donna Watters; his brother, Robert Hedberg; and his sister, Eleanor Sapper.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. There will be additional visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the Christ United Methodist Church, 100 Lincoln St., Youngwood, at which time the service will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Joe Yurko officiating. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 22 to July 23, 2019