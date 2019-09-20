Home

Harry Goodwin


1947 - 2019
Harry Goodwin Obituary
Harry "Randy" Goodwin, 71, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Dec. 7, 1947, in Forest Hills, a son of the late Harry and Alice Anderson Goodwin. Prior to his retirement, Randy was employed by the Robertshaw Corp. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the Navy. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Carmelita Scuvotti; sons, Matthew Goodwin, William Goodwin and wife Ashley, all of Grapeville, and Mark Goodwin, of High Park Jeannette; grandchildren, Landen Goodwin and Molly Ann Bordonaro; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Scuvotti, of Jeannette, and Norma Jean Catalina and husband, Ed, of Greensburg.
As per Randy's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 20, 2019
