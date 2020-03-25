|
Harry James Cerutti, Navy World War II veteran, 91, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020. "Dad, May You Rest Easy, in Fair Winds and Calm Seas." He was born Oct. 17, 1928, in Mechesneytown, Pa., a son of the late Frank and Ida (DelBerto) Cerutti, of Milan, Italy. Harry was preceded in death by his brothers, John Cerutti and Frank Cerutti; his sister, Ida Cerutti; and his nephews, Butch and Ronnie Cerutti. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Larue V. (Nagy) Cerutti; his six children, Debbie L. Cerutti McKim (Greg), of Trafford, William J. Cerutti (Celeste), of Scottsdale, Ariz., Diane L. Cerutti Bridge (James), of Bolivar, Harry J. Cerutti Jr. (Linda), of Murrysville, Darlene Cerutti Rummel (Lee), of Ligonier, and Lori Cerutti Crawford, of Latrobe; 16 grandchildren, Mandy Emabizer, Alex McKim, Emily McKim, Cara Cerutti Holmes, Casey L. Cerutti, Catie Cerutti Miller, Amy L. Bridge, James T. Bridge, Daniel J. Bridge, Annie Cerutti, Christopher Cerutti, Matthew Rummel, Michael Rummel, Alicia Crawford Onorad, Jessica L. Crawford and Billy C. Crawford; 16 great-grandchildren; along with two nieces, Kathy Cerutti Ruffner and Lory Burns Cerutti Echerd; and one very special "adopted son," Stephen C. Baker Jr. Lastly, an enduring appreciation to his caregivers, Rene Beard, Priscilla Minerd, Mandi Harris, Megan Telford, Linda Levrio, Patti Angelo and Felecia Stutler. Harry was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a dedicated and beloved usher. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel for 34 years as an electrician. He was a standout athlete at Derry High School, and was a Navy World War II veteran, serving as a seaman 1st class gunner onboard the USS Norris (DD859), operating in the South China Sea. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and South China Sea Campaign Medal. As a member of American Legion Post 0515, Harry was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, veteran and American. To the day that he left us, Harry was sure to have his American flag proudly flying outside his home. Harry's long list of accomplishments included a few of his most enjoyable?founder and head baseball coach of the Latrobe Jets of the Latrobe/Derry Unity League, and co-founder and assistant coach/trainer for Latrobe Area Midget Football League. Harry was most comfortable working on his farm on the North Side, where he always maintained his "pride and joy" garden. Out of respect and consideration for family and friends during this current medical crisis, services and interment will be a private, family-only event. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date to give Harry a more personal farewell from family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. In lieu of flowers, the family and Harry request that all donations go to Grace Bible Church and Academy, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville, PA 15620. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.hartmangrazianofuneralhome.com. "What we do in life, echoes an eternity."