Harry Jordan Cordle Jr., 89, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Redstone Highlands Senior Living in Murrysville. He was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Chicago, Ill. Harry was the devoted husband of Betty Lee Cordle; father of Stephen (Linda), Peter and James (Lilith); and grandfather of eight. Harry was a veteran of the Korean War, and a highly-regarded engineer for Westinghouse Nuclear Power and Davis-Besse. Though he lived most of his adult life in the Pittsburgh area, his work led him to live for seasons in Ohio, Oregon, Brussels, Belgium and Leicester, England. Harry was a skilled woodworker, and built and flew model airplanes. All services are private. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111 is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
