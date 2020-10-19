1/
Harry J. Jellison Sr.
1945 - 2020
Harry J. Jellison Sr., 74, of Derry, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Loyalhanna Care Center. He was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Latrobe, a son of the late Arthur and Julia Coffer Jellison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia D. Hall Jellison on Aug. 29, 2019; a sister, Priscilla Monteparte; and two brothers, Junior Sandracco and Donald Jellison. Harry owned and operated Jellison Masonry. He was an avid jokester, hunter and fisherman who enjoyed all sports, especially wrestling, and belonged to the Derry Rod & Gun Club. He is survived by his three sons, Harry J. Jellison Jr., Anthony S. Jellison (Vickie), and Mark A. Jellison (Mary), all of Derry; two sisters, Margaretta Monnich, of Greensburg, and Betty Matrunics, of Latrobe; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mccabe Funeral Home
OCT
21
Service
11:00 AM
Mccabe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
Guest Book sponsored by Mccabe Funeral Home

