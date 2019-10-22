|
|
Harry J. Kunkle Sr., 86, of Adamsburg, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles and Phoebe (Landis) Kunkle. Harry was an animal lover and supported the Humane Society. He was a retired employee of Jeannette Glass Co. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by children, Ronald and Kari Lee Kunkle; and siblings, Charles Kunkle, Leona Hertzog and Mary Ellen Sowa. He is survived by his wife, Sharon D. (Drury) Kunkle; his children, Mary Patricia Nolan, Harry J. (Holli) Kunkle Jr., Tammy (Ronald) Peer, Michelle (Joe) Znidarzich, Louann (James) Salas, Charmane (Chip) Morrison and Vance (Sandy) Bibel; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his pet cats, Bandit and Samantha; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Pet Friends, PO Box 484, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31, 2019