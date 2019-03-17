Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Harry K. Frye

Harry K. Frye Obituary
Harry K. Frye, 94, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Services will be held at noon Monday, March 18, in Bradenville United Methodist Church, Route 982, Bradenville, with Pastor Herb Phar officiating. Service of committal will be held at noon Tuesday, March 19, at Beaver Cemetery, Buffalo Street, Beaver, PA 15009. Arrangements are in the care of HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Historical Society, P.O. Box 266, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Beaver County Historical Research and Landmarks Foundation, 1235 Third Ave., Freedom, PA 15042. To view full obituary or post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 17, 2019
