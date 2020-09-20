1/1
Harry L. Bair Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry L. Bair Jr., 86, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born July 19, 1934, in Bovard, to the late Harry L. Bair Sr. and Henrietta (Baker) Bair. After graduating from Jeannette Senior High, he married his wife of 62 years, Martha "Marcie" Antoniak, of Jeannette. Harry's career took him from The Edgar Thomson Works to the Elliott Co., Elliott Training Center, WHEMCO Steel Castings Inc., L and S Machine Co., and then as a bus driver for Hempfield School District, before his retirement. Harry was a devoted family man. He cherished weekends at various lakes and parks with his family, and vacationing with them at Nags Head or Daytona Beach. Once his children were grown, he and Marcie enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City. He labored tirelessly to ensure his yard was the finest in the neighborhood. He also enjoyed spending his leisure time umpiring with Jeannette Baseball Association, fishing, golfing and bowling. Harry was a diehard Jeannette Jayhawks, Pitt Panthers and Steelers fan. In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by his wife, Marcie; and a grandson, John Paul Bair, of Jeannette. He is survived by his sister, Martha Locke, of Greensburg; brother, Don Bair, of Jeannette; children, Harry L. Bair III and Stephanie, of Breezewood, Tim Bair and Barb, of Jeannette, Randy Bair and Kim, of Jeannette, and Sandra Gibson and Scott, of Goldsboro, N.C.; his grandchildren, Candice, Timothy "TJ," Erin, Ryan, Katie, Evan and Bess; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all those at New Haven Court Linwood Assisted Living facility and Redstone Highlands Senior Care Center, Greensburg, who compassionately cared for their father during his final years. A private service for immediate family was held at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont. Entombment was in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Boy's Town. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaia Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved