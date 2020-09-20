Harry L. Bair Jr., 86, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born July 19, 1934, in Bovard, to the late Harry L. Bair Sr. and Henrietta (Baker) Bair. After graduating from Jeannette Senior High, he married his wife of 62 years, Martha "Marcie" Antoniak, of Jeannette. Harry's career took him from The Edgar Thomson Works to the Elliott Co., Elliott Training Center, WHEMCO Steel Castings Inc., L and S Machine Co., and then as a bus driver for Hempfield School District, before his retirement. Harry was a devoted family man. He cherished weekends at various lakes and parks with his family, and vacationing with them at Nags Head or Daytona Beach. Once his children were grown, he and Marcie enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City. He labored tirelessly to ensure his yard was the finest in the neighborhood. He also enjoyed spending his leisure time umpiring with Jeannette Baseball Association, fishing, golfing and bowling. Harry was a diehard Jeannette Jayhawks, Pitt Panthers and Steelers fan. In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by his wife, Marcie; and a grandson, John Paul Bair, of Jeannette. He is survived by his sister, Martha Locke, of Greensburg; brother, Don Bair, of Jeannette; children, Harry L. Bair III and Stephanie, of Breezewood, Tim Bair and Barb, of Jeannette, Randy Bair and Kim, of Jeannette, and Sandra Gibson and Scott, of Goldsboro, N.C.; his grandchildren, Candice, Timothy "TJ," Erin, Ryan, Katie, Evan and Bess; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all those at New Haven Court Linwood Assisted Living facility and Redstone Highlands Senior Care Center, Greensburg, who compassionately cared for their father during his final years. A private service for immediate family was held at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont. Entombment was in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Boy's Town. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.