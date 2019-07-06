Harry Lee Krepps Sr., 69, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Harry was born July 9, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Charles W. and Margaret Gettemy Krepps. Harry was a Corporal in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, earning the National Defense, Vietnam Campaign and Vietnam Service Medals. He was a 1967 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School and was employed in the maintenance department at Walmart, Mt. Pleasant, retiring in January of 2019. Surviving are his wife, Sally Moore Krepps; children, Valery Krepps, of Connellsville, Michele Krepps (Chris Peters), of Scottdale, and Jennifer Krepps Riter (Ronald), of Southwest; and grandchildren, Alexandra Sager, Kevin Krepps, Damian and Zachary Peters. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his son, Harry Lee Krepps Jr., in 2017; and siblings, Virginia Overly, Audrey Stout and Robert Krepps.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Bob Thoma officiating. Interment with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 446 Mt. Pleasant will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 6 to July 8, 2019