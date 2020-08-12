Harry L. Sherer, 73, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born on April 16, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of the late Lawrence "Hap" and Margaret (Eskut) Sherer. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Valley Vulcan Mold in Latrobe for 22 years and at the Latrobe Brewing Co. for 14 years. He was a member of Prince of Peace Church and belonged to the Latrobe Sportsmen's Association Inc., the Hecla Sportsman's Club, the Kingston Vets and Sportsmen's Club, the Keystone Rod & Gun Club and the Lloydsville Sportsmen Association. Harry enjoyed deer hunting but mostly his time outdoors and in the woods. He traveled to his camp often where he enjoyed beautifying his property by cutting and planting trees, stacking firewood and target shooting when he did relax. Having been raised on a farm, he developed a lifelong love of tractors, which led him to acquire and restore a family friend's Farmall 424 and buy several others. He enjoyed collecting firearms, reloading his own ammunition and attending local gun shows. He thought of himself as a "jack of all trades, master of none," proving it by building his own home up from the foundation. He was an excellent welder and woodworker and made many pieces of furniture for his entire family. He treasured the time spent traveling with his wife and their many weekend getaway trips biking, looking at the leaves or viewing the ocean, and they would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in October. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren, often talking with them on the deck he made, feeding animals at the zoo and fairgrounds, giving tractor rides and skipping stones in the Loyalhanna. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kimberly (DeGrandis) Sherer, of Latrobe; his children, Todd Sherer and his wife Tammy, of Los Angeles, and Jaime Dahlmann and her fiance Jesse McBryar, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Rachel Dahlmann and Evan Sherer; his siblings, Carol Ann Meyercheck (P. Wayne), of Pittsburgh, and Nancy S. Matheny (David E.), of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne A. Sherer. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Due to the current health restrictions, there will be only 25 people allowed within the funeral home at one time. Please practice social distancing while waiting in line when visiting with the family. Services and interment in Unity Cemetery will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.