Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
(724) 224-8778
Harry L. Stobert


1924 - 2020
Harry L. Stobert Obituary
Harry L. Stobert, 96, of Natrona Heights, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Orchard and Saxony Health Care, Saxonburg. He was born Jan. 26, 1924, in Tarentum. Harry was a steelworker for Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge, for 30 years and retired in 1975. He was a veteran of World War II. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Tarentum, and enjoyed woodworking. Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Jo (McIntyre) Stobert, who died in 2009; his parents, Robert Stobert and Twila Bowser; and four sisters, Isabelle, Grace, Edna and Florence. He is survived by three sons, Stacey (Cheryl) Stobert, of Harrison Township, Kurt (Susan) Stobert, of Harrison Township, and Robby (Jamye) Stobert, of New Kensington; a daughter, Rhonda (James) Gentile, of Fawn Township; eight grandchildren, Katie Jo, Stephanie and Dylan Stobert, Joshua and Shane Eberhardt, Joseph (Jennifer) Wingard and Sara and Phil Imm; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bernice Stobert, of Nashville, Tenn. Arrangements are under the direction of KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. Private family graveside services will be held with his pastor, the Rev. Philip Beck, at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com.
