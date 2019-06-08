Harry Miles Cochran III, 76, of Greensburg, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. He was born Aug. 4, 1942, in Greensburg, a son of the late Harry Miles Cochran Jr. and Josephine Mae Wild Fay. Harry was a graduate of the Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Fla., and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Ann Seigle Cochran. He is survived by his twin sister, Linda Cochran Heller Smith (David Smith), of Grasonville, Md.; his half-brothers, Jon R. Fritz Cochran and Jay Nol Cochran, of Greensburg; two nephews, Randy and Greg Bimestefer, of Denver, Colo.; a great-niece, Pearl Emily Dixon, of Tucson, Ariz.; and his caregivers at the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Harry from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, the time of services, with the Rev. Martin Ankrum officiating, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Road, Trafford, PA 15085. Harry's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg.









