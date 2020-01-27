|
|
Harry Paul Horsman, 56, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. He was born June 24, 1963, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Uhlir) Horsman. Harry Paul was employed as a truck driver for AGX. He enjoyed hunting, riding quads with his friends, working in his garage and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Renee Maloney Horsman; son, Joshua Horsman; daughter, Marissa Horsman; and extended family.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 27, 2020