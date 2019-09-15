|
|
Harry R. Carnahan, 90, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township. He was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Creekside, Pa., Indiana County, a son of the late Benjamin and Viola (Finley) Carnahan. Harry was a 1947 graduate of Latrobe High School and was a veteran of the Air Force and the 8th Army Engineers during the Korean War, serving in Korea and Japan. Prior to retirement in 1987, Harry was employed by Riverside Tool and Die Co., where he had 37 years of service. He started there as a journeyman tool and die maker and retired in 1987 as general manager. He was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher for more than 50 years and also on many committees. He was also a member of the Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 and the Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen's Club. Athletically, he was well-known as a talented fast pitch softball pitcher and an avid golfer and bowler. Harry also was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, June (Anderson) Carnahan, in 2016; a daughter-in-law, Nora Carnahan; a granddaughter, Beth Carnahan; and eight siblings, Glenn, Paul, Lester and Milroy "Bud" Carnahan, Violet Albaugh, Mary Louise Watkins, Mae Jean Smith and Bertha Carnahan. He is survived by five children, Harry R. Carnahan (Patricia), Brenda L. Carnahan, Paul D. Carnahan (Lisa), James B. Carnahan and Barbara L. Suranic (Andrew); 11 grandchildren, Christina, Melinda, Kate, Tiffany, Dustin, Casey, Kelly, Brian, Sarah, Steven and Samantha; six great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Paul Wise officiating. Military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be held immediately following the service in the funeral home chapel. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Historical Society, P.O. Box 266, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20, 2019