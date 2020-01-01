|
Harry Robert "Bob" Hudson, 72, of Derry, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, surrounded by his two sons, after a short battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 50 years, Joyce B. Hudson. He was the loving father to R. Scott Hudson (Denise Dillon), of Latrobe, and Michael A. Hudson Sr. (Kristin Buck), of Pittsburgh; and beloved grandfather to Dillon J., Noah R., Ethan T., Michael A. Jr. and Mikalya Joy Hudson. He is also survived by a sister, Donna M. Meek, of Finleyville; brother-in-law, John B. Demangone, of Westmont; two aunts; several cousins; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great-niece; and his two beloved grandpuppies, Angus and Macy. Bob was born in Munhall. He retired from the former Standard Steel Plant in Latrobe with more than 33 years of service. After his retirement, he worked at Gutchess Hardwood Lumber for seven years then retired in 2012. He was a board member of Latrobe Federal Credit Union for many years. Bob enjoyed working with wood, freestyle drawing, painting, listening to his radio, and was a faithful watcher of the TV shows "This Old House" and "The Woodwright's Shop." He loved to be tinkering in the garage and working on his truck among other projects. He was an avid Steelers fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Bob was a faithful, loving husband and most of all a caregiver to his dear wife since 1998. As we know that our true home is in heaven, Bob accepted the Lord as his Lord and Savior in 1990. He also enjoyed 25 years of playing Santa Claus for different groups and parties. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Marion and Dorothy Louise (Bates) Hudson, and brother-in-law James Meek.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020, at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 State Route 130, Pleasant Unity, PA 15676, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Interment will be at Unity Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bachafh.com. The family would like to extend a thank you to all who have offered support and guidance during these last few weeks, especially Dr. Robert Davoli for the years of kindness and care for our family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020