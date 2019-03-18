Harry Russell Lewis, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019, in UPMC McKeesport. He was born July 1, 1929, in Pitcairn; he was the son of the late Ruben and Martha (Cain) Lewis. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a bus driver for Port Authority Transit of Pittsburgh with more than 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" (Dowling) Lewis, and a brother, Donald Lewis. Surviving are three children, Martha "Marcy" Martin and her husband Jim, of Irwin, Russell Lewis and his wife Jan, of Fort Collins, Colo., and William Lewis, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren, Heather Martin, Kelly Auciello, Amy Martin, Katie Lewis, Steven Lewis and Jeff Lewis; and five great-grandchildren, Austin, Carter, Bryce, Kayden and Madison.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A closing prayer will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by an interment service at Fairview Cemetery, Pitcairn.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 310 Oak St., Irwin, PA 15642.