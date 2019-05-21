Harry R. Ridilla, 82, of Greensburg, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born April 6, 1937, in Baggaley, a son of the late John and Helen (Semanchek) Ridilla. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Modal Inc., Latrobe. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen (Dupilka) Ridilla; four sons, Harry Ridilla Jr. and wife, Susan, of New Alexandria, Michael Ridilla and wife, Kimberly, Richard Ridilla and companion, Stacie, and Brian Ridilla and wife, Allison, all of Greensburg; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Martha Rullo and husband, Daniel, and Susan Schmucker, all of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 21 to May 22, 2019