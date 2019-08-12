|
Harry R. Robbins Jr., 93, of South Greensburg, died peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 11, 1925, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Harry R. Sr. and Martha (Zundel) Robbins. Prior to retirement, he had been an Allstate Insurance agent. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg; BPOE; South Greensburg Lions Club; and LOOM, Youngwood. Harry was an Air Force veteran who served during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice I. (Repasky) Robbins, on Oct. 8, 2008; and his brother, Thomas Robbins. He is survived by his children, Harry R. Robbins III and wife Deborah, of Ligonier, Susan Keddie and husband Thomas, of Reading, Richard Robbins and wife Denise, of South Greensburg, and Robin Ruffner and husband Timothy, of Greensburg; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Frederick Heitzenroder officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019