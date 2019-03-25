Home

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry S. Joseph Obituary
Harry S. "Hip" Joseph, 92, of West Newton, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born July 27, 1926, in West Newton, a son of the late Samuel and Izza (Abbott) Joseph. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354 for over 60 years. Harry was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army. An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. Surviving are his wife, Alma (Berklovich) Joseph; children, Susan Joseph, and Mark Joseph and wife, Daneen; a granddaughter, Angela Joseph; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, George Joseph, Elizabeth Rosak, Zackie Short, Mary Joseph, Phillip Joseph, and Michael Joseph.
There will be no visitation. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 25, 2019
