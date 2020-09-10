Harry Verne Spencer Jr., 87, of Greensburg/Luxor, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center. Verne was born May 26, 1933, in Jeannette, a son of the late H. Verne and Ann (Biss) Spencer. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary C. (Stinebiser) Spencer, in 1970; his wife of 30 years, Violet L. (Fisher) Spencer, in 2010; daughter, Danette Ann; and brother, Paul Spencer. He is survived by three sons, Verne Duane, Dennis Alair and Paul Galen; daughter, Celeste Ann; six grandchildren; six nieces; sister-in law, Betty Spencer, of Lutz, Fla.; and a very special neighbor and lady friend, Constance Robb, whose kindness and assistance were most appreciated. Verne was a graduate of Jeannette High School class of 1951 and an accounting and business administration graduate of Robert Morris College in 1954. He spent two years in the Army: Armed Forces Special Weapons Project with a one-year tour in Germany. After discharge, Verne was employed by the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. He returned to this area in 1968, where his interest in auto racing led him to found the Tri-State Auto Racing News. With his wife, Violet, by his side, they continued publishing the newspaper until 2000 when it was sold. Over the years, Verne also worked at numerous speedways in the Tri-State area. He enjoyed reading, traveling, his pet cats, "old-time" country music and the fellowship of just talking with friends. He was a member of the Greensburg Church of the Brethren. In respecting Verne's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
