Harry W. Thomas Jr., 96, of Murrysville, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at UPMC East. He was born July 30, 1923, in Oak Hill, Pa. He was the son of the late Harry W. Thomas Sr. and Elda (Brendlinger) Thomas. He was a 1941 graduate of Pitcairn High School and served in World War II as a staff sergeant in the Headquarters Company of the 295th Engineer. He worked for the Union Railroad from 1941 until his retirement as a yardmaster in 1983. Golf was a passion for Harry, and he golfed up to a month before his death. He was a member of the Hilltop Golf League for over 50 years at Manor Valley Golf Course. Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Violet Jean Thomas; and two sisters, Donna Lacock and Elda Kebbel. He is survived by his brother, J. Russell Thomas (Clara), of Murrysville; and his two sons, Mark Thomas (Amy), of Murrysville, and Glenn Thomas (Bobbie), of Greer, S.C. Harry had three grandchildren, Stephanie (Thomas) Chapman, Joel Thomas and Emily Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Anna and Noah Chapman. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Ministries, 2200 Cornerstone Lane, Murrysville, PA 15632. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
