Harvey D. McDonald Sr., 77, of Greensburg, died peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019, in RNC, The Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. He was born March 23, 1942, a son of the late Harvey F. and Catherine (Palmer) McDonald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Ruth (Smith) McDonald; beloved infant son, Jeffrey Wade McDonald; and brother, James McDonald. Prior to retiring, Harvey was the owner and operator of Mac's Heating and Air Conditioning Service, Greensburg. He had a passion for music, especially gospel, and loved playing his musical instruments, for which he had a special talent. Harvey was a pilot and loved flying, and enjoyed sailing and motorcycles. He was a devoted Christian and studied the gospel at Covenant Care Ministries, Greensburg. Harvey will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Karen (Davis) Stephen McDonald; his daughters, Bonnie Kovatch (Gary Banks), of Slickville, and Connie Bold, of South Carolina; son, Harvey D. McDonald Jr. and his wife, Janine, also of South Carolina; brother, Daniel L. McDonald and his wife, Linda, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Nicole, David, Jesse, Alysha, Jeremy, Nicholas, Kayla, Kyrstin, Quinn and Casey; and six great-grandchildren.

Respecting Harvey's wishes, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Harvey's life that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Alwine Community Civic Association (Alwine Civic Center), 592 Old Route 66, Greensburg, PA 15601. Inurnment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 22, 2019