Harvey E. West, 101, of Pitcairn, passed away after a long, well-lived life, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He was born Dec. 10, 1917, the third child of Oliver and Hazel West. In 1942, he married the love of his life, Dorothy M. Patterson. They were married for 69 years until her death in 2011. He was preceded in death by his wife; and daughter, Donna Campbell. Harvey was a longtime member of Center Avenue United Methodist Church in Pitcairn, a lifetime member of the McKeesport Sportsmen's Association, an avid reader, a birdwatcher, an outdoorsman, a mentor, a teacher and a friend. He was a "man of the highest caliber." He was a proud veteran of the Army, serving as a captain in the Aviation Combat Engineers, 863rd Battalion in the South Pacific in World War II. For 45 years, he worked as an arc welder and group leader at Westinghouse Electric in the low-voltage switchgear division. He is survived by his daughter, Janice (David) Callanan; four granddaughters, Andrea (Michael) Carr, Julie (Erik) Greenawalt, Anne (Ryan) Petersen and Emily Campbell; and eight great-grandchildren, Alec and Nash Carr, Jaycie and Jenna Greenawalt, Lauryn and Taylor Grace Petersen and Myron and Harvey Green.
Friends and family will be received from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, Route 30, Irwin, with the Rev. Kathleen Schoeneck officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Monroeville Public Library or the Western PA Conservancy.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019