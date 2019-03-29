Harvey G. Allen Sr., 96, formerly of Murrysville, where he resided for 51 years, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at his son's home in Beaver County. He was born May 25, 1922, in Lewistown, Pa. He was the son of the late George W. and Ruth (Gray) Allen. He graduated from Penn State University and served in the Navy as a lieutenant (JG) during World War II. He was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corp. as a mechanical engineer and remained an engineering consultant for a number of years after his retirement. He and his wife enjoyed spending time at their country cottage in Juniata County. Harvey enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoor activities and spending time with family. He is survived by two sons, Harvey G. Allen Jr. and wife, Jane and David T. Allen and wife, Mary Ellen, of Longwood, Fla.; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis J. (Eybinck) Allen.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor David Coul officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

