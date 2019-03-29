Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey G. Allen Sr.


1922 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harvey G. Allen Sr. Obituary
Harvey G. Allen Sr., 96, formerly of Murrysville, where he resided for 51 years, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at his son's home in Beaver County. He was born May 25, 1922, in Lewistown, Pa. He was the son of the late George W. and Ruth (Gray) Allen. He graduated from Penn State University and served in the Navy as a lieutenant (JG) during World War II. He was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corp. as a mechanical engineer and remained an engineering consultant for a number of years after his retirement. He and his wife enjoyed spending time at their country cottage in Juniata County. Harvey enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoor activities and spending time with family. He is survived by two sons, Harvey G. Allen Jr. and wife, Jane and David T. Allen and wife, Mary Ellen, of Longwood, Fla.; six grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis J. (Eybinck) Allen.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor David Coul officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now