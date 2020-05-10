Hazel Ann Garrett, 90, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born June 27, 1929, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Arthur C. and Florence Horne Truxal. Hazel was a member of First United Church of Christ, Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence L. Garrett; and infant granddaughter, Amber Aiguier; four sisters, Laura Ruth Spring, Mary Louise Cline, Elsie Elizabeth Fink and Sara Jane Smith; and beloved brother, John A. Truxal. She is survived by her son, Les (Jean) Garrett, of Butler; two daughters, Patricia Aiguier of Katy, Texas, and Deborah (Bill) Monroe, of Acme; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Redstone Highlands and Redstone at Home Hospice. A special thank you to Mary Monack for her loving care of Hazel. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.