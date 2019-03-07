Hazel Ann (Knopsnyder) Manclark, 76, of Irwin, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in the comfort of her home, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family, her husband of 56 years, Mike; and her daughters, Michelle (Paul) Girardi and Maureen (Elton) Laffoon. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Marcie Hart, in 2017. Hazel was born March 4, 1943, in Jeannette, daughter of the late Wilma Heide, John Knopsnyder and stepfather, Adolph Heide. She graduated from Jeannette High School in 1961. Hazel is survived by her brother, Larry; and numerous cousins. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Kyle (Denise) and Kelsey (Lorne) Hart; Brandon, Brett, and Cameron Laffoon and Hannah and Anthony Girardi, all of whom she loved and treasured. Hazel enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially watching proudly as her grandsons played football for the Penn-Trafford Warriors. Always young at heart, Hazel enjoyed taking Zumba classes, going on walks, gardening, making crafts to give as gifts and watching Pittsburgh sports teams. Words cannot express the gratitude that Hazel's family has for the many people who helped during her illness. They would like to personally thank her friends and neighbors, especially Brenda; Allegheny Health Network oncology, rehabilitation and hospice caregivers.

To respect Hazel's wishes, there will be no funeral services.

For those who would like to remember Hazel in a special way, they may donate in her name to , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Western Pennsylvania Humane Society, 1680 Fallen Timber Road, Elizabeth, PA 15037.