Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Hazel Brunson


1927 - 2020
Hazel Brunson Obituary
Hazel (Brown) Brunson, 93, of Trafford, passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born Feb. 9, 1927, in Wilmerding and was the daughter of the late Matthew and Katherine (Laurie) Brown and was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon E. Brunson, and siblings, Douglas Brown, James Brown, William Brown, Eleanor Brown and Katherine Brown. Hazel loved family gatherings and Steelers parties. She is survived by her children, Gerald (Linda) Brunson, of Trafford, and Barry Brunson, of Homestead; grandchildren, Scott (Jodi) Brunson, Jeffrey (Carissa) Brunson, Carrie Brunson, Stacy Greary, Chris (Heather) Brunson and Jillian (Matt) Nimick; and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
