Hazel Coberly


Hazel Coberly, 76, of McKeesport, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport Hospital. She was born July 6, 1942, in North Huntingdon, a daughter of the late Frank and Stella Pedro Stepansky. Hazel loved spending time with her family and treasured her time with her grandson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Scott Coberly; one brother, Joseph Stepansky; and two sisters, JoAnn Piovesan and Eleanor Kimling. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly A. and Patricia L. Coberly, Pamela S. Guyer and her husband, Robb, and Tiffany J. Coberly; grandson, Ethan Guyer; two sisters, Frances Paolitto and Marcella Pesker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, with a service following at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 18 to May 30, 2019
