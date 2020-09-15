1/
Hazel E. Jerson
1935 - 2020-09-14
Hazel E. Jerson, 85, of Norvelt, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2020. Born June 7, 1935, in Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Sarah Raling. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald D. Jerson. She was preceded by two sisters, Betty Anderson and Helen Hough, and a daughter, Colleen Seanor. She has one surviving sister, Darlene Miller. Hazel is survived by her two children, Donald "Jeff" (Nancy) Jerson and Jennifer (Eric) Stroka. She is also survived by six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Community Church, Mt. Pleasant. Hazel enjoyed reading the bible daily, playing the piano and planting flowers. Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Fox officiating. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
