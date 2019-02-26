|
Hazel M. Singer, 84, of Shelocta, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pa. She was born Feb. 17, 1935, in Indiana, Pa., to Norman Ewing and Emily (Medsker) Ewing. Hazel was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville, Pa. She retired from Blairsville Westinghouse. She loved crocheting, embroidering and working puzzles. She also loved to cook and bake. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Donald W. Singer, of Shelocta; sister, Ruth Crawford, of Shelocta; brother, Ray Ewing and wife Jeannie, of Menard, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Norman, Kenneth, James, John, Edward and Clair Ewing; and a sister, Trudy Lawson.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., Blairsville, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The Rev. Timothy Monroe will officiate. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Lewisville, Pa.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 26, 2019