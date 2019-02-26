Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Helm Funeral Home
25 West Market St
Blairsville, PA 15717
(724) 459-7611
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Singer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel M. Singer


1935 - 02 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hazel M. Singer Obituary
Hazel M. Singer, 84, of Shelocta, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pa. She was born Feb. 17, 1935, in Indiana, Pa., to Norman Ewing and Emily (Medsker) Ewing. Hazel was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville, Pa. She retired from Blairsville Westinghouse. She loved crocheting, embroidering and working puzzles. She also loved to cook and bake. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Donald W. Singer, of Shelocta; sister, Ruth Crawford, of Shelocta; brother, Ray Ewing and wife Jeannie, of Menard, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Norman, Kenneth, James, John, Edward and Clair Ewing; and a sister, Trudy Lawson.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., Blairsville, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The Rev. Timothy Monroe will officiate. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Lewisville, Pa.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now