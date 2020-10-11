1/1
Hazel Schmidt
Hazel Belfiore Schmidt, of Ligonier, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, of natural causes, at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband, James Schmidt; in addition to two sons, Jimmy and Robert. She is survived by her youngest son, Dennis; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born in Gary, Ind., Hazel was the eldest daughter of the late Armand and Marie (Pyle) Belfiore. She was the last surviving member of the close-knit Belfiore family, which included three sisters, Francis, Kathleen and Mary; and two brothers, Edward and Robert. After living in Charleston, W.Va. during her youth, the family moved to McKeesport, where she met her future husband, Jim Schmidt, after he returned home from his military service in World War II. After their marriage, Jim and Hazel then moved to Liberty, and then after that to Irwin. Hazel worked in jewelry retail and then at K-Mart in North Versailles for 25 years. Jim and Hazel separated and divorced for two decades before reuniting and remarrying in later life. They lived in Red Rock Club near Ligonier, where Hazel loved gardening, playing the organ and singing in the church choir. She was devoted to her large family, and was known for her cheerful personality and strong religious faith. Hazel resided at Barnes Place in Latrobe for the final four years of her life where the staff took loving care of her from beginning to end. Due to covid-19 concerns, a memorial service to celebrate and honor Hazel's life will be held on a future date. Private interment will be in Fairmont Cemetery, Cook Township. Arrangements are entrusted to SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Hazel's honor to Excela Health Hospice, 134 Industrial Park Road, Suite 1600, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.excelahealth.org. Online condolences can be given to the family at www.snydergreenfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
