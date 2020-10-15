Heather A. (Slezak) Barrett, 42, formerly of Saltsburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Born May 2, 1978, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of Thomas Slezak and Beverly (Flannigan) Nord. Heather was a 1996 graduate of Derry High School. She was an avid Steelers fan, liked going on cruises, and had an interest in entomology, and enjoyed taking pictures of odd and interesting bugs. Heather was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Elmer and Vernice Slezak; maternal stepgrandmother, Alice Nord; and maternal stepgrandparents, Stan and Rose Nasiatka. She is survived by her mother, Beverly (Steven) Nord, of Saltsburg; father, Thomas (Connie) Slezak, of Jessup, Md.; children, James Barrett Jr., Amya Barrett and their father, James Barrett Sr., of Loyalhanna Township; maternal grandfather, Patrick Flannigan, of Hagerstown, Md.; maternal grandmother, Nancy Flannigan, of Scottdale; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made directly to the Curran Funeral Home, P.O. Box 190, Saltsburg, PA 15681, to assist with funeral expenses. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.