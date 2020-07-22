Heather Marie Sager, 34, of Vanderbilt, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loving family. Heather was born May 16, 1986, in Jeannette. She was a daughter of Mark A. Sager Sr., of Bethesda, Ohio, and the late Adrienne Hyrczyk Fulmer. Heather was very family oriented and loved to be around her friends and family. She had a love for animals and cared deeply for her Jack Russell terrier, Stewie. She was very compassionate and liked to take care of others. She enjoyed spending time with her brother every summer when she was younger and liked playing board games such as Monopoly. She was preceded in death by her loving mother and is survived by her father; one brother, Mark A. Sager Jr. and significant other Julia Levato, of Charleroi; special friend, Matthew Simpson, of Acme; and paternal grandmother, Mary Jo Zediker, of Bethesda, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church Cemetery in Yukon with Father Richard Ulam, O.S.B., officiating. Interment will follow. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
.