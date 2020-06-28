Heidi Fetterman, 54, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born April 11, 1966, and was the daughter of Richard James and Joy Ann (Hooks) Whiten. Heidi was self-employed and an active church member. She enjoyed volunteering with her church and providing cleaning services. She loved to read and watch Dateline. She was a huge Bill Cowher and Steelers fan. Heidi cherished all the time she spent with family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Joy Ann (Hooks), of Apollo; daughter, Paxton Joy Fetterman, of Apollo; brother, Richard (Marcia) Whiten Jr., of Vandergrift; two sisters, Crystal Bowser, of Apollo, and Heather Gerano, of Vandergrift; and six nieces and nephews, Nikkolas, Derrik, Chelsea, Kaitlyn, Macy, and Brodi. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard James Whiten Sr.; her infant brother, Patrick Allen; maternal grandparents, Mary and Logan Hooks; and paternal grandparents, Gerald and Viola Pearl Whiten. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, for a visitation, and a private family service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006, with Pastor Barbara officiating. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 East North St., Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 28, 2020.